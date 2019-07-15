WEST VALLEY CITY — The search continued Monday for the person or group of people who shot and killed a 19-year-old man.

Neko Jardine died Sunday night after being shot outside a house at 5625 W. 4360 South. West Valley police say Jardine was attending a party and did not live at the residence.

One other person was also shot and injured and another was treated for a cut sustained during the confrontation.

West Valley police said Jardine and others were inside the house when two cars pulled up and called for the group to come outside.

Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said detectives believe the people who showed up had an ongoing dispute with someone who lives at the house, but that person was not home at the time. Still, words were exchanged between the two groups outside the house, eventually leading to 10 to 12 shots being fired, police said.

Jardine showed up at a hospital while police were responding to the house. He underwent surgery and died Sunday evening, according to West Valley police. Inside the house, police found two injured juveniles, including one that had been shot in the legs, police stated.

Jardine played football for Kearns High School and graduated last year. AGoFundMe page was started for his family on Monday for medical and funeral expenses.

"Neko was an example of loyalty, hard work, service and known for being there with you — til the very end," the fundraiser stated. "Despite the way he was taken from us, we will forever be grateful that he was given to us in the first place.

"Neko was full of life. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. To know Neko Noa was to know the true meaning of being a Brother’s Keeper," the GoFundMe campaign continued.