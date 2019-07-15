BELIEVE

A Facebook post is urging people to meet at Area 51's "Alien Center" in September to see if there really is extraterrestrial life.

The event is titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

After issuing the invitation, the creator said it was only a joke, but by Monday more than a million people had said they would attend and 905,000 said they were “interested.”

Clearly, the Miami Marlins need a UFO Night.

Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) and Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) talks during a timeout as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play in an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

THANKS, BYE

The Jazz placed a full-page ad in the Salt Lake newspapers last week, thanking Derrick Favors for his contributions. Team ownership extended a similar gesture to Gordon Hayward after he moved to Boston as a free agent.

No truth to the rumor they’re planning to publicly thank Hayward for leaving.

OPPORTUNITY LOST

Betonline.com gives the Jazz 14-1 odds of winning the NBA championship. That’s tied for sixth best, but ahead of Boston (20-1) and tied with Denver and Golden State.

Odds of Hayward getting a championship in Boston before the Jazz get one?

Just askin’.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP NBA Commissioner Adam Silver arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

THAT GUILTY LOOK

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at a press conference that he values a competitive balance among teams, whereby “strong management is rewarded.”

Knicks: “What are YOU lookin’ at?”

HOMEBOUND

Anyone with a bumper sticker that says “Gone fishin” may want to reconsider.

Willie Cauley-Stein told NBC Sports Bay Area he was wetting a line, and out of cell range, when an offer came from the Warriors.

When his agent finally reached him, WCS had “like, 20 minutes” to decide.

Sources say he has already canceled his spelunking trip for next summer.

AP In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019 photo, Iranian musicians play while performing 19th century Russian composers in Tehran Symphony Orchestra at Unity Hall, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

LEAVE, PLEASE

Per Sports Deke reprise, a study indicates playing classical music helps clear younger people out of public places.

Another good way is to walk into a room and say, “Who wants to go with me to the Knicks game?”

WEIGHTY OBSERVATIONS

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg says New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson is “significantly overweight.”

Just wondering, was Greenberg also on Twitter pointing out Jason Momoa’s “dad bod?”

AP Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after scoring a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

FULLY INVESTED

A Rockets fan tweeted that if the team traded for Russell Westbrook, he’d tattoo the former MVP’s season averages on his face.

Suddenly Rock On is feeling better about getting a “Grayson Allen/ROY” neck tat.

THANKS, NO THANKS

USWNT star Alex Morgan on winning Best Female Athlete Award at the ESPYs: “Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week.”