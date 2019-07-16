FRISCO, Texas — On June 16, Colton Shaver was promoted to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.

It was a nice reward for the Riverton native and BYU product who posted an .829 OPS in 58 games for High Single-A Fayetteville (North Carolina), where he was one of seven Woodpeckers named to the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Game.

But Shaver, 23, a 39th-round pick by Houston in the 2017 MLB draft, was relishing his promotion to the Texas League for another reason: the opportunity to face good friend and fellow Riverton native Joe Barlow — who was promoted to the Frisco RoughRiders earlier this season and to Triple-A Nashville earlier this week — for the first time as a professional.

And in the ninth inning of a 14-1 Frisco blowout on July 8 at Dr Pepper Ballpark, that’s exactly what happened. Shaver stepped to the plate with one out to face Barlow, who was pitching his second inning of relief.

" It’s an honor honestly just for the Utah kids. Not too many players come out of Utah and play professional baseball. Being able to play against one of my best friends ever, it’s super special and it’s something I cherish every day when I get to see him. It’s fun to see him doing well too. " Colton Shaver on facing good friend and fellow Riverton native Joe Barlow

On the fifth pitch of that at-bat, Barlow jammed Shaver with an inside fastball, forcing him to ground out to third base.

“At least it wasn’t a strikeout,” Shaver said the next day. “I can’t give him that satisfaction, but Joe’s a really good pitcher. He’s come a long way from being a catcher in college to where he’s at now. We’ve played against each other probably six or seven times this year, but yesterday’s my first at-bat off him. That was pretty cool. He’s nasty.”

Barlow remembers the buildup to the at-bat almost as much as the actual event.

“They (the Hooks) were here like a week and a half ago. We went out to lunch and were talking about me facing him and stuff,” Barlow said. “When he was in Fayetteville, in High-A (and I was in Down East), I told him if he came up to bat, I (joked that I) was going to hit him. I wasn’t really going to.”

“He thought I was going to throw him curveballs, but first pitch of that at-bat I threw him a fastball down the middle and he took it. I got a little behind in the count, tried to slow him down with the curveball and then 3-1 threw a fastball inside and he grounded out to third. I could hear him running down the first-base line.”

When interviewed the following day, Shaver was wearing a blue Utah sweatshirt with mountains on the front, an especially fitting touch when asked about the significance of facing one of his best friends and a fellow Beehive State product one day prior.

Olivia Rook/Corpus Christi Hooks Colton Shaver his way up the first base line during a recent game.

“Oh, it’s amazing. It’s an honor honestly just for the Utah kids,” Shaver said. “Not too many players come out of Utah and play professional baseball. Being able to play against one of my best friends ever, it’s super special and it’s something I cherish every day when I get to see him. It’s fun to see him doing well too.”

A product of Jordan High in Sandy, where he also played football, Shaver was coached by his father, Greg, a Jordan assistant, who instilled a strong work ethic, a drive which continues to this day.

“I talk to my dad almost every day after games. He gives me his two cents,” Shaver said. “Baseball’s baseball. You always go back to the basics. When stuff isn’t going right, you go back to what made you good. He’s really good at knowing what kind of player I am and he’s able to help me with the small fixes that I need to make to keep me as consistent as I can (be).”

Shaver calls the extreme heat in the Texas League one of the biggest differences he’s noticed since being promoted from the Carolina League. That and the bus rides are also longer, including a 15-hour trek to Springfield, Missouri, and then back to Corpus Christi right after his promotion.

Olivia Rook/Corpus Christi Hooks Colton Shaver of the Corpus Christi Hooks digs in at the plate during a recent game.

But even with the hot weather and the long rides, some which last 10 hours or more, he really can’t complain since the ex-Cougar is still living the dream of playing baseball for a living.

“I just try to keep a positive attitude each and every day,” Shaver said. “This life is hard. You’re always trying to compete to be the best that you can. You’re trying to get better every day but at the same time trying to perform. It will really wear you down mentally. Just trying to keep a positive attitude, keep it as much fun as you can. I think that’s big. I like to produce runs. I know that’s my job. My job is to hit the ball hard. I try to do that to the best of my abilities.”