SALT LAKE CITY — A St. George man who told a 13-year-old girl that their online communication could be their "little secret" now faces criminal charges, according to court documents.

Nicholas Tony Mair, 21, was charged Monday in 5th District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

In March, a Draper woman discovered her daughter had been exchanging "inappropriate" images with Mair, according to charging documents.

"The female child disclosed being in an online relationship with Nicholas. The two met each other on Facebook," the charges state. "She told Nicholas she was 13 years old. Nicholas responded by saying it could be their 'little secret.'"

The case was later transferred to the St. George Police Department who arrested Mair on Friday.