SPOKANE, Wash. — After back-to-back conference titles, Weber State football has been picked to finish third in the 2019 Big Sky Conference preseason polls. The Wildcats were selected third in both the coaches and media polls, released Monday at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane, Washington.

Eastern Washington was picked to finish first in both polls. The Eagles garnered 10 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 25 in the media poll.

UC Davis was tabbed second in the polls with two first-place votes in the coaches poll and 13 in the media poll.

The Wildcats totaled 124 points in the coaches poll, and had four first-place votes in the media poll.

Montana was fourth in the coaches poll, followed by Montana State, Northern Arizona, Idaho State, Idaho, Cal Poly, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.

In the media poll, Montana State was fourth with Montana fifth. Northern Arizona was sixth followed by Idaho State, Idaho, Cal Poly, Portland State, Southern Utah, Sacramento State and Northern Colorado.

Weber State is coming off back-to-back Big Sky Conference titles and back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoff Quarterfinals.

Head coach Jay Hill and the Wildcats return three players that earned All-America honors and nine players that earned All-Big Sky honors off last year’s team.

The Wildcats open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at San Diego State. WSU's home opener will be Sept. 7 against Cal Poly, set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Stewart Stadium. Weber State will host Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, North Dakota and Idaho State in home games this season.