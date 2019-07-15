SOUTH SALT LAKE — A suspected drunken driver in a stolen truck knocked down light poles, a fire hydrant and nearly hit a South Salt Lake police officer on a motorcycle Monday.

Just before 7 a.m., a man driving a Ford F-150 near 2900 S. State jumped the curb, hit two light poles and a fire hydrant — causing the hydrant to fly off "like a missile" — before hitting a car that was in the Harley-Davidson parking lot, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street.

The car was occupied by a driver, who was talking to a South Salt Lake motorcycle officer. The officer had to jump off his motorcycle to avoid being hit, Street said, noting that the officer received minor injuries when he was hit by one of the falling light poles and the driver of the parked car also received minor injuries.

The F-150 came to rest after hitting the side of a building. The driver then got out and ran, but was arrested a short time later, Street said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.