SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the site for the Layton Utah Temple.

The temple "will be built on an 11.8-acre site located at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane in Layton City, about 25 miles north of Salt Lake City," according to a news release posted Monday morning on the church's Newsroom site.

The temple, which was announced in April 2018 by President Russell M. Nelson, will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Davis County. Design plans are still being developed and no groundbreaking date has been announced.

"Further information — including interior and exterior renderings — will be made public later," according to Newsroom.

"Project leaders have begun working with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple, and they will begin filing public documents in the coming months," the Newsroom release says.

The Deseret News reported in April 2018 that "the church acquired nearly 13 acres of land on the southeast side of Layton" that included "a 1-acre lot with a home east of Rosewood Lane and a nearly 12-acre pasture located south of Oak Hills Drive. ” However, "church officials, property owners and Layton officials declined to comment about the location" at the time," according to the Deseret News report.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. Recent previously announced temples include ones in Saratoga Springs, Tooele Valley and Washington County.