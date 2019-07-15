Candidates in the crowded race to be mayor of Salt Lake City are participating in the first televised debate at noon Monday.

The debate is being broadcast from the KSL-TV studios and comes about a month before the Aug. 13 primary — when voters will decide which two of the eight candidates will advance to the November election. Follow along with the debate with us here:

Candidates are former state Sen. Jim Dabakis, Sen. Luz Escamilla, businessman David Ibarra, former Pioneer Park Coalition executive director and environmental lawyer David Garbett, Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall, former Salt Lake City Councilman Stan Penfold, retired electrical engineer Rainer Huck and freelance journalist Richard Goldberger.

This report will be updated.