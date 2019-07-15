SALT LAKE CITY — Post Malone is coming back to Utah for a tour appearance.

Malone announced his new “Runaway Tour,” which will feature Swae Lee, who collaborated with Post Malone for the 2018 hit “Sunflower.”

The pair will travel across the country beginning in the fall, hitting up big cities such as Boston, New York, Miami and others. And, yes, he’ll visit Salt Lake City.

When: Nov. 11

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City Cost: Tickets will start at $53.50

Tickets will start at $53.50 Ticket sales: Tickets go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m.

Yes, but: Lee won’t be at the show on Sept. 21 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

“Fans hoping to see Swae Lee at the Fresno, California stop will be out of luck, though, as that’s the one show of the tour at which he will not be performing,” according to Uproxx.

Other guests: Tyla Yaweh will appear on the concert tour, too.

Utah ties: Malone’s connection to Utah has been widely reported. He mentioned Utah in his recent hit “Wow,” which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Malone has been spotted at a fast food fried chicken restaurant, a Salt Lake City Target store and out in Morgan County.