SALT LAKE CITY — Oh la la, ze Utah Jazz might have anozer player wiz a French accent next season.

William Howard, a wing player from France, has agreed to sign a contract with the Jazz, but it's "still far to go with buyout and contract signings," a source told Deseret News writer Eric Woodyard.

The 25-year-old Howard plays professionally for Limoges in France.

😮😮😮@whow25 provided arguably the best highlight from this #7DAYSEuroCup season on his way to leading @limogescsp with a 13.1 average PIR! pic.twitter.com/wk4ZpZYzYc — EuroCup (@EuroCup) June 6, 2019

Howard was born in Montbrison, France, and ended up playing high school ball in Maryland. He was planning on playing collegiately for Washington but ended up not qualifying and returned to his native country.

The Jazz will have to pay Limoges 150,000 Euros to buy out his contract from the French team, according to Sportando.com.

The 6-foot-8, 207-pound athlete averaged 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season. He put up an average of 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in recent EuroCup play.