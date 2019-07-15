SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake man accused of killing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck and setting her body aflame was set to make his first appearance in court Monday to answer aggravated murder and other charges.

Lueck, 23, was killed by blunt force trauma to her head, being hit with such force that she died from internal bleeding, according to charging documents. Her charred remains were found by police in a shallow grave under a grove of trees in Logan Canyon on July 3.

If convicted, Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, could potentially face the death penalty. He faces other charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, desecration of a human body, a second-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

Lueck texted Ajayi on June 16 before she flew into Salt Lake City after attending a funeral in California, Salt Lake police have said. Her last text to him was at 2:58 a.m. on June 17, one minute before a Lyft car dropped her off at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, according to investigators. It remained unclear Monday why the two met there.

Police formally became involved on June 20 when Lueck was reported missing.

On June 26, police served a search warrant on Ajayi’s home in the Fairpark neighborhood and unearthed charred human remains in the backyard, where neighbors had spotted him a week earlier pouring gasoline on items and burning them.

Ajayi is being held without bail.

