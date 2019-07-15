SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for the best college football players? The state of Utah will be punching above its weight in 2019, according to Sports Illustrated.

SI listed the top 100 players in the basis of how these players will impact the next season. The Utes landed four players: Zack Moss (No. 88), Leki Fotu (77), Jaylon Johnson (51) and Bradlee Anae (22).

The article was most excited about Anae: "He's an explosive athlete on the edge who’s too quick for most offensive tackles to deal with."

Utah State linebacker David Woodward made the list, checking in at No. 80. SI tried to head criticism off at the pass by penning its own most-snubbed list. USU quarterback Jordan Love got, well, a lot of love in that story:

"Love looks the part of a quarterback who can thrive at the next level, and his arm strength and accuracy improved significantly from 2017 to ’18. He has also displayed great timing, maximizing his receivers’ chances for after-the-catch yardage, and it’ll be interesting to follow how he lifts the new faces around him on offense."

The highest-ranked player with Beehive State ties on the list was former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell. Only a Oregon sophomore-to-be, the offensive tackle was listed at No. 13 on the top 100 list despite missing six games with a right leg injury.