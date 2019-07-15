SALT LAKE CITY — Last season was a whirlwind for Alec Burks.

After seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, the talented wing player was traded first to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then the Sacramento Kings. The offseason was also a bit of a scramble as he reversed his verbal agreement to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder after the Paul George trade and instead signed with the Golden State Warriors.

While being introduced to the Bay Area media, Burks was asked why it didn't work out in Utah.

"I hurt my ankle — that really set me back a couple of years," he said. "The league evolves every year, so if you don't evolve, or the team evolves, it'll leave you in the dust."

The was no trace of bitterness for the 27-year-old who averaged 8.4 points for the Jazz.

"Utah gave me all the chances in the world," he said. "They gave me a great opportunity; they drafted me. I've got nothing but love for everybody over there.

"They had to find ways to win without me (while he was recovering from injuries). Other players stepped up and played big roles — they're big-time players. There's nothing wrong with that."

With All-Star sharpshooter Klay Thompson out for most, if not all of next season, Burks sees a similar opportunity for him and others to prove themselves. Burks says he's excited for join a team with such a strong pedigree.

“I don’t think I’ve been part of a winning part of this tradition like this before,” Burks said. “Utah was known for winning before I got there, but they were just starting to get back up. So just coming here with championship aspirations is different. It should be fun.”

