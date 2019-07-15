There’s more than abortion to consider when choosing a candidate. The numbers below speak to the other lives at risk with the conservative platform. Seven hundred thousand children are abused every year, the majority under 1 year old, while 1,670 children die from abuse or neglect.

Four hundred thousand children are in the foster care system in the United States, with 100,000 of these are waiting to be adopted. Thirty thousand of those waiting age out of the system each year. Many of these children report homelessness.

In 2018, firearm deaths increased for the third consecutive year, up 1,000 from 2017, when there were 39,773 gun deaths. Sixty percent were suicides; 37% homicides.

Also, 71,000 deaths are attributed to poor air quality each year, more than from traffic deaths and gun shootings combined. Many are killed by fires, hurricanes and floods attributed to climate change.

Climate change is one driver of massive immigration and war.

Individuals are denied health care because of the cost.

I cringe at the thought of aborting a baby, but it cannot be the only issue when casting a ballot.

Patricia Becnel

Ogden