A lighthearted look at the news of the day:

The U.S. women’s soccer team was criticized because Alex Morgan pantomimed sipping a cup of tea after scoring a goal against the British team, which was seen by some as making fun of British culture. The British team could have reacted in kind against American culture, but it would have taken too long to pantomime eating a burger, fries and a stack of bacon.

---

The first round of debates among Democratic presidential candidates gave Americans an in-depth 10-second look at each one. To be fair, that’s more time than Americans gave “The Alec Baldwin Show” on ABC.

---

Some parents are hiring coaches to teach their families how to stop using mobile phones so much. One such coach explained her strategy to The New York Times. “Is there a ball somewhere? Throw the ball.” A network of such coaches charges up to $250 an hour to parents in large cities. They probably take Venmo, if you want to pay through your, um, phone.

---

It’s not fair to compare generations, but somehow, I can’t imagine my parents paying several times the price of a television set to teach them how to get me to stop watching TV so much.

---

The president held a summit last week to look at unfair practices by social media companies against conservative voices. He said the “fake news” media would be invited to part of the event. But some news outlets said the guest list included people who post actual fake news, including a guy who tweeted a doctored video that seemed to show Joe Biden getting a shoulder massage. l’m guessing whoever was invited to provide music for this event had to just hum a few bars and fake it.