BLUFFDALE — Crews are fighting a 100-acre fire that started Sunday near a machine gun range at Camp Williams.

The blaze started about 11 a.m., while Unified fire crews were already on scene for a training exercise. Those firefighters responded immediately, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard.

More than 60 National Guard members and crews from the Herriman Fire Department were battling the blaze, dubbed the "Oak Springs Utah Fire," through Sunday afternoon.

By about 2:30 p.m., the fire was staying inside fire breaks to the north and south but was spreading to the west, according to the statement. Crews were widening the fire breaks in response.

A battalion of fire-fighting equipment was also on scene, with 18 fire engines, two dozers and two helicopters. Two Black Hawk helicopters were also expected to make "repeated trips" to douse the blaze.

"It is a significant distance away from the northern boundary of Herriman and at this point in time poses no threat," Herriman officials said in a statement, warning residents that they would see "large amounts of smoke" from the direction of the fire.