HEBER CITY — An American Fork man died Saturday afternoon and two others were injured in a crash with a semitrailer Saturday evening, troopers said.

Gaje Combs, 25, was driving a Honda Accord north on Strawberry Road near Strawberry Reservoir when he pulled out to make a left turn in front of the semitrailer, which was traveling east on state Route 40, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The semitrailer was pulling two tank trailers, troopers said.

The truck hit the Honda on its driver side door, killing Combs, according to the UHP.

Combs' passenger was flown to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center with injuries, UHP said. The driver of the semitrailer was taken to Heber Valley Medical Center.

Additional details about their injuries were not immediately released.