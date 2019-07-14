COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Crews early Sunday morning fought a large fire at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cottonwood Heights.

Firefighters were called out at 2:45 a.m. to 3625 Doverhill Drive, according to a statement from Unified fire. When they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from Unified and Murray fought to extinguish the fire. The blaze was put out within about 40 minutes, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause was under investigation as of late Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.