LEHI — An alleged intruder was shot and injured Saturday night after trying to "forcibly enter" a home in Lehi, police said.

About 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to 391 N. 900 East on the report of a burglary in progress, according to a statement from Lehi police.

While officers were on the way to the house, dispatchers told them a 20-year-old man had been trespassing at the house earlier, had returned and was trying to break in, police said.

The officers got to the home and discovered the man with multiple gunshot wounds — at least two in his legs and one in his stomach, Lehi Police Sgt. Levi Lewis said. He was taken to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment.

As of late Sunday morning, he remained hospitalized with serious injuries but was expected to survive, Lewis said. The man is expected to be arrested after he is released from the hospital, according to Lewis.

There was no known relationship between the alleged intruder and residents in the home, the sergeant said.