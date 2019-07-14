WEST VALLEY CITY — Three people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting at a West Valley City home, police said.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the home at 5625 W. 4360 South, West Valley Police Lt. Shane Matheson said. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood outside the house, Matheson said.

Police estimated that between 10 and 12 shots were fired, injuring two juveniles and a 19-year-old man. The juveniles were inside the home, Matheson said. One had a wound on his wrist and the other had gunshot wounds on his legs.

The 19-year-old turned up at a hospital with more serious injuries, Matheson said. He was taken into surgery. Additional information about his condition as of late Sunday morning was not immediately available.

Police were looking for two vehicles in connection to the incident — a white Mustang and red Nissan Altima — and were investigating whether the shooting was drug related.