From a single man climbing a ladder and holding a microphone in the air, to a team of digital production and sound engineers and cameramen backed by radio and television broadcast teams, the means by which the hundreds of voices of the Tabernacle Choir are captured and sent out across the media airwaves around the world each week have changed drastically in the 90 years since the choir's first live radio broadcast of "Music and the Spoken Word."

What hasn't changed in all that time is the message and purpose behind the broadcast.

"The technology (is different) and the audience is much broader and wider now" said Lloyd Newell, the announcer for the weekly program. "But the broadcast is essentially the same. … It's beautiful music with an inspirational message. And the music and the messages are timeless.

