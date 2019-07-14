Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs on May 21, 2017. On Sunday, July 15, the group will perform a "Music and the Spoken Word" program honoring the broadcast's 90th anniversary.
Related Link

From a single man climbing a ladder and holding a microphone in the air, to a team of digital production and sound engineers and cameramen backed by radio and television broadcast teams, the means by which the hundreds of voices of the Tabernacle Choir are captured and sent out across the media airwaves around the world each week have changed drastically in the 90 years since the choir's first live radio broadcast of "Music and the Spoken Word."

What hasn't changed in all that time is the message and purpose behind the broadcast.

"The technology (is different) and the audience is much broader and wider now" said Lloyd Newell, the announcer for the weekly program. "But the broadcast is essentially the same. … It's beautiful music with an inspirational message. And the music and the messages are timeless.

Read the full Church News article here.

Aubrey Eyre
Aubrey Eyre Aubrey Eyre is a reporter for the Church News. She graduated from Oxford University in 2017 with an MSc in Social Anthropology and received her BA in English from Seattle University in 2013.
Add a comment