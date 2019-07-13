SALT LAKE CITY — New York City experienced a major power outage on Saturday, impacting thousands of people across the city, according to the Associated Press.

Some citizens directed traffic after the outage, while many other New Yorkers flooded the streets since businesses, restaurants and cafes were all closed down due to power.

And a choir decided to spend the immediate minutes after the blackout singing in the streets.

The Millennial Choirs and Orchestra had been scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, according to The Huffington Post.

"In the wake of the blackout, they continued their show and captured an audience outside of the theater," HuffPostreported.

A video went viral that showed the choir singing outside of Carnegie Hall on Saturday, though.

Briallen Hopper tweeted out the video after the blackout.

"I guess this is what they call a New York moment. After being trapped on the F for an hour because of the power outage I emerged to see dark restaurants & traffic lights, civilians directing traffic, & an evacuated Carnegie Hall concert happening in the street," she wrote.

Watch the video below.

Similarly, Ravi Agrawal, the managing editor of Foreign Policy magazine, tweeted out a separate video of a choir singing outside of Carnegie Hall as well.