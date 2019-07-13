HARRISVILLE, Weber County — A barn burned to the ground Saturday. It took about 25 firefighters from four agencies more than three hours to put out the flames.

"It was a hay barn and hay was just loaded in there," said North View Fire Marshal Ryan Barker.

In addition to the North View Fire District, firefighters with Ogden, Weber and Roy also helped with the blaze that started at about 6:30 p.m. near 800 N. Harrisville Road. The metal barn was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Barker said wind and limited access to the barn made it "tricky" to fight the flames.

Officials estimate the damage to be between $50,000 and $100,000 and don’t yet know what caused the fire, but Barker said they have no reason to believe it was human-caused.

"There were lightning strikes in the area," he said, adding, "there's a lot of things we don't know yet."

No one was injured in the fire and it was kept from damaging surrounding structures.