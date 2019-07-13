1 of 6
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
Charles Barber, 11, twirls a paper umbrella in the shade of a tree during the Obon Japanese Festival at the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Barber was attending the event with his family, who are all Native American. "We always try to come out and support other cultural events," says Tashaina Barber, Charles Barber's mother.

The Obon Festival is held in recognition of legend of Mogallana, one of Shakyamuni Buddha's 10 great disciples, found in the Ulambana Sutra. Saturday's event included food, traditional dancing and drum performances, games, entertainment and cultural displays.

