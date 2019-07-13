The Obon Festival is held in recognition of legend of Mogallana, one of Shakyamuni Buddha's 10 great disciples, found in the Ulambana Sutra. Saturday's event included food, traditional dancing and drum performances, games, entertainment and cultural displays.

