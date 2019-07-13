SALT LAKE CITY — A high school assistant football coach accused of trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex was indicted Wednesday on charges of sexual coercion and enticement, and carrying a firearm during a violent crime, documents unsealed on Friday show.

Brandon Dean Preece of Sandy pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday, when he was arraigned in federal court.

Preece, 40, is accused of "knowingly and intentionally" trying to persuade or coerce a child younger than 18 to engage in sexual activity with him between June 30 and July 3, according to the indictment. He is also accused of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm "during or in relation to a crime of violence."

Preece was arrested on July 3 in Liberty Park, when police said he tried to meet up with someone who he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex. Police said a Layton police detective working undercover posed as the girl on a popular chat app.

Preece was the sophomore football coach at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, according to police.

If convicted on the coercion and enticement charge, he would face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, according to a statement from the U.S. District Court. The firearms charge carries a five-year minimum mandatory sentence.

Preece was released Friday with an ankle monitor. A jury trial is scheduled to start Sept. 16.