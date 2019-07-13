MAGNA — A man was critically injured early Saturday morning after crashing into a house in Magna, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., the 18-year-old man was driving west at a "very high rate of speed" when he went through a neighbor's fence and mailbox, then crashed into the house at 3488 S. Patrick Drive, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated, she said. He was flown to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition and remained critical as of late Saturday morning, according to Gray.

The vehicle had made its way partially into the house, causing damage that forced the residents to leave. Red Cross arrived to help the displaced family, Gray said.

The crash was under investigation Saturday by the county's collision analysis reconstruction unit, which responds to serious accidents.