Modern civilization is supported and kept together by several crucial pillars. One of those vital pillars is bees. Without bees we wouldn’t have most of the foods we love and use everyday. Personally, I can’t imagine summer without watermelon.

Unfortunately, due to neonics, a harmful pesticide we use both agriculturally and personally, bees are dying at dangerous rates. Last winter alone we lost 40% of our bees nationwide. These pesticides are unnecessary and cause long-term toxicity to our plants, soil and water.

I’m calling on state leaders to ban neonics so we can save our beloved bees.

Zia Walther

Salt Lake City