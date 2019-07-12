A firefighter puts water on hot spots after crews from Murray and the Unified Fire Authority extinguished a small brush fire along I-215 east near 3000 East early Friday. According to officials, crews worked quickly to knock down the flames down before they reached any neighboring homes. Investigators said the fire was human-caused. Heading into a hot, dry weekend, officials are reminding residents how easy it is for a fire to spark and take off. Some precautions include not parking vehicles over vegetation; keeping campfires confined to approved areas and in proper pits; and never tossing cigarettes out car windows.

