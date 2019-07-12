SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Royals weren't even a football club the last time their opponent accomplished what it did Friday night at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Thanks to a last-minute goal, Sky Blue FC, which has the worst record in the NWSL, earned a 1-0 victory over URFC for its second consecutive win.

The New Jersey-based soccer team hadn't won back-to-back games since August 2017. It now sports a 2-7-2 record.

Utah looked poised to gain a valuable point on the road until Sky Blue's Jennifer Hoy fired in a goal with just over a minute left in stoppage time on a nifty give-and-go play.

Now 5-4-2, the Royals still remain just 3 points out of the top spot in the league with 17 points.

The Royals return home for a game next Friday against the Portland Thorns having lost three of five. Utah hasn't won since beating Sky Blue 1-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 15. The Royals haven't scored a goal since then, either, having tied Portland in a scoreless duel on June 21 followed by a 2-0 loss against Seattle on June 28.

It's possible the three players from the U.S. women's World Cup championship team will be available by the Royals' game next weekend in Sandy.

This is the third time this season's 11 games the Royals failed to score a goal.