SALT LAKE CITY — A resident from Merced, California, helped break up the massive Disneyland brawl that unfolded last weekend.

Matt Granado was visiting Disneyland on a family vacation when the massive fight broke out. As I reported for the Deseret News, video footage of the fight went viral across the internet. The profanity-filled video showed men hitting men, men hitting women, women hitting men and children screaming from the sidelines as the massive brawl unfolded outside of Goofy’s Playhouse in Toontown.

Granado jumped into the fight to stop the brawl, according to the Merced Sun-Star.

“I saw it going on and a gentleman stepped in to try to stop it,” Granado said. “I thought, whatever, fine. Then it started up again and that’s when I tried to defuse the situation. I wasn’t trying to put hands on the guy. Hopefully, I could slow things down until somebody could call security. That didn’t work out. Things escalated so a few of us had to restrain him.”

Similar: Jason Blair of Texas appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to talk about the brawl, saying he knew jumping into the fight was the right thing to do, according to Fox News.

What happened next: The Anaheim Police Department reportedly turned over their investigation to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Orange County Register. Prosecutors told the OC Register that they received the case for review.