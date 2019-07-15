SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos apparently binge-watched “Stranger Things” in one day. Hashtag relatable.
Bezos posted a photo on Instagram that revealed he binged the entire third season in one day with his children and some of their friends.
- “Binged Stranger Things Season 3 yesterday with my kids and a few of their friends. God, Eggos are good, and the show was even better. Awesome season,” he wrote in the photo caption.
Relatable: Bezos wasn't the only American who binge-watched "Stranger Things 3" so quickly. New numbers from Nielsen reported that 26.4 million U.S. viewers watched the show in its opening weekend, according to USA Today.
Numbers: The numbers revealed that 824,000 U.S. viewers, including this reporter, finished the show on July 4 alone. Netflix announced earlier this week that 40.7 million viewers across the world watched “Stranger Things” over the weekend, too, CNBC reports.
- “Compared to the second season, ‘Stranger Things 3’ was an even bigger hit,” Nielsen said in a press release. “Not only did its viewership increase compared to the previous season, it’s also the most watched Netflix original series we’ve ever analyzed. The season’s release on the long holiday weekend proved fruitful, as viewers were able to leverage their time off from work and dive back into the newest episodes of the cultural phenomenon.”