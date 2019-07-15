SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos apparently binge-watched “Stranger Things” in one day. Hashtag relatable.

Bezos posted a photo on Instagram that revealed he binged the entire third season in one day with his children and some of their friends.

“Binged Stranger Things Season 3 yesterday with my kids and a few of their friends. God, Eggos are good, and the show was even better. Awesome season,” he wrote in the photo caption.

Relatable: Bezos wasn’t the only American who binge-watched “Stranger Things 3” so quickly. New numbers from Nielsen reported that 26.4 million U.S. viewers watched the show in its opening weekend, according to USA Today.

Numbers: The numbers revealed that 824,000 U.S. viewers, including this reporter, finished the show on July 4 alone. Netflix announced earlier this week that 40.7 million viewers across the world watched “Stranger Things” over the weekend, too, CNBC reports.