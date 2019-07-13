SALT LAKE CITY — More than 400,000 people have signed up for a Facebook event to meet up at Area 51 in Nevada to — and we are quoting the event here — “see them aliens.”

What’s going on: The Facebook event — titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” — encourages attendees to run into Area 51.

But it won’t be a jog. The event calls for a “Naruto run,” which, according to CNN, is “a Japanese manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward.”

The event is tongue-in-cheek and has inspired numerous memes. However, the event arrives on Facebook at a newsworthy time.

Flashback: A few weeks ago, U.S. senators — including Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee — learned about encounters between the U.S. Navy and unidentified aircraft, Politico reports. The classified Pentagon briefing was part of a growing number of requests to discuss UFOs.