SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan Markle is reportedly being shamed for how she holds her new son, Archie Harrison, according to Fox News.

On Wednesday, Markle stepped out into the public with her son Archie to support her husband, Prince Harry, at a charity polo event. It was the first time the public saw Archie since he was christened last weekend.

Markle held Archie during the polo event while watching her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who was also at the event, according to Fox News.

Several social media users commented on a photo of Markle holding her baby. Some criticized the new mother while others criticized the critics.

Protective mothers hold their babies like that I'm just hear for the love I have for Meghan and Harry and baby Archie — makungu nygracent (@nygracent) July 11, 2019

She can't have any maternal instincts at all. Archie's neck and whole body not supported by her at all. No sun hat to protect him. — Sue Jones (@SusanAnnJones1) July 10, 2019

I'm not a mum but I cannot stand women mum-shaming other women. Poor Meghan can't even hold baby Archie without "The Perfect Mums" coming out and criticising her. 🙄 — Abbie (@abbiecarolin_x) July 11, 2019

Meghan likes the press today of her and the baby.... always looking for attention. But she doesn't know how to hold the poor thing — Catherine Holveck (@CatherineHolve2) July 10, 2019

Yes, but: Parenting experts reportedly have rushed to Markle’s aid. For example, Lucy Shrimpton, a parenting expert from the U.K. who is known as The Sleep Nanny, said there’s nothing wrong with how Markle holds her son, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

”While parents will adopt their own styles of holding and comforting their babies in a range of ways, the way Meghan is pictured holding Archie is actually a commonly recommended hold,” she told Yahoo.

“She is supporting the majority of Archie’s body with her right arm while he rests his head on her chest. Babies are comforted by this position and hearing mom’s heartbeat too. So long as the face is to one side, which Archie’s is, this is a wonderfully soothing way to hold to a baby.”

”Perhaps people are confused about the safe ways to hold a baby. There are lots of styles, some of which are less commonly seen but perfectly safe. The main thing is that the body and head and neck are all supported,” Shrimpton said.

Cathy Ranson, editor of ChannelMum.com, told Yahoo Style U.K. that Markle is still learning. She also said mothers know best how to handle their children.