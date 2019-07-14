SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan Markle is reportedly being shamed for how she holds her new son, Archie Harrison, according to Fox News.
On Wednesday, Markle stepped out into the public with her son Archie to support her husband, Prince Harry, at a charity polo event. It was the first time the public saw Archie since he was christened last weekend.
Markle held Archie during the polo event while watching her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who was also at the event, according to Fox News.
Several social media users commented on a photo of Markle holding her baby. Some criticized the new mother while others criticized the critics.
Yes, but: Parenting experts reportedly have rushed to Markle’s aid. For example, Lucy Shrimpton, a parenting expert from the U.K. who is known as The Sleep Nanny, said there’s nothing wrong with how Markle holds her son, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.
- ”While parents will adopt their own styles of holding and comforting their babies in a range of ways, the way Meghan is pictured holding Archie is actually a commonly recommended hold,” she told Yahoo.
- “She is supporting the majority of Archie’s body with her right arm while he rests his head on her chest. Babies are comforted by this position and hearing mom’s heartbeat too. So long as the face is to one side, which Archie’s is, this is a wonderfully soothing way to hold to a baby.”
- ”Perhaps people are confused about the safe ways to hold a baby. There are lots of styles, some of which are less commonly seen but perfectly safe. The main thing is that the body and head and neck are all supported,” Shrimpton said.
Cathy Ranson, editor of ChannelMum.com, told Yahoo Style U.K. that Markle is still learning. She also said mothers know best how to handle their children.
- “When it comes to holding your baby, mother really does know best as not all tots want to be held in the same way,” said Ranson.
- “Some like to snuggle in tight, others prefer to peek out at the world and it’s their mom who will read the signals and ensure they feel comfortable and reassured. Meghan will know what Archie wants and will make sure he gets it.”