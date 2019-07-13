Heartbreaking images and stories of immigrants and refugees along our border simply do not look like the nation built by immigrants, home of the free and the brave. Yes, there is a crisis that desperately needs to be dealt with, but unprecedented cruelty with no compassion or empathy is not the answer. What do the current policies and rhetoric create a generation from now? Are we planting the seeds for a thriving, unified republic? Or rather greater division, violence and a weakened democracy?

Two powerful quotes come to mind by two influential juniors, Martin Luther King Jr. and Joseph Smith, that can act as guiding principles in this critical moment for our country.

“Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

"It is a time-honored adage that love begets love. Let us pour forth love — show forth our kindness unto all mankind, and the Lord will reward us with everlasting increase; cast our bread upon the waters and we shall receive it after many days, increased a hundredfold." — Joseph Smith.

Who are we as a country and what type of seeds are we planting for the future?

Jared Lounsbury-Decker

St. George