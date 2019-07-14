SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to ease rules on governing children’s programming on television, according to Deadline.

What happened: The Republican-controlled FCC voted to update the “kid vid” restrictions, which were made nearly 30 years ago “ to ensure that educational programs would be widely available to American families, including via broadcast networks whose signals do not require a pay-TV subscription,” according to Deadline.

Children’s programs can now air from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The start time is one hour earlier than in previous years, according to reports.

The new rules now allow up to 52 hours a year of educational specials or short-form programs, which can be counted as children’s programming.

What they’re saying: FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly argued broadcasters now have to compete with YouTube and Netflix — which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year — for children’s programming.

In 2018, O'Reilly wrote in a blog post for the FCC that most modern children’s programming isn't seen on TV or traditional broadcast networks.

“Our family consumes a fair share of children-centric programming — whether its ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,’ ‘Peppa Pig’ or ‘Thomas the Tank Engine,’” O’Rielly wrote. “But none of these shows are aired on commercial broadcast stations. In fact, I can’t think of the last time, if ever, we turned to a local broadcast television station for children’s programming.”

Geoffrey Starks and Jessica Rosenworcel, the two Democrats on the FCC, released a statement that explained why they aren’t happy with the vote.