SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will have different lightsabers than previous “Star Wars” films.

Actress Daisy Ridley told WIRED in a recent interview that the set made a switch with the film’s lightsabers. The new ones will be lighter than in previous “Star Wars” films, which will allow the actors to be more flexible and acrobatic with their battles.

“The interesting thing about this film is that we concentrate more on the fact that (the lightsabers) are light,” Ridley said. “Because the (old) lightsabers were so heavy, as Eunice said, who is our new stunt coordinator, that it was more like broadsword fighting, which isn’t technically what it’s supposed to be because lightsabers are supposed to be light, by nature. So they actually made the lightsabers lighter for us. We, in this film, have, perhaps one of the most epic fights in Star Wars.”

Ridley, who plays Rey in the new “Star Wars” trilogy, told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that she and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) have a pretty entertaining battle, according to IGN.