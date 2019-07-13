SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will have different lightsabers than previous “Star Wars” films.
Actress Daisy Ridley told WIRED in a recent interview that the set made a switch with the film’s lightsabers. The new ones will be lighter than in previous “Star Wars” films, which will allow the actors to be more flexible and acrobatic with their battles.
- “The interesting thing about this film is that we concentrate more on the fact that (the lightsabers) are light,” Ridley said. “Because the (old) lightsabers were so heavy, as Eunice said, who is our new stunt coordinator, that it was more like broadsword fighting, which isn’t technically what it’s supposed to be because lightsabers are supposed to be light, by nature. So they actually made the lightsabers lighter for us. We, in this film, have, perhaps one of the most epic fights in Star Wars.”
Ridley, who plays Rey in the new “Star Wars” trilogy, told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that she and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) have a pretty entertaining battle, according to IGN.Comment on this story
- “It’s a great fight. I’ve become such a better fighter, and they made the lightsabers lighter, so it actually looks like we’re swinging light and not heavy (swords).” Ridley said.
- “This fight, it was November, we had water being thrown at us — I’m not gonna complain about the cold, I’m just not gonna do it (laughs) — so it was like a real thing of stamina,” she said, according to ComicBook.com. It felt really epic, and it felt epic even at the time. One can only imagine what it’s gonna look like.”