SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s will be giving away free fries every Friday for the rest of July.

McDonald’s will be giving out the free fries beginning on Friday, July 12, and for every remaining Friday of the month for those who use Apple Pay on the McDonald’s mobile app, according to Business Insider.

The promotion comes one day before National French Fry Day.

How to get your fries: Customers must spend $1 using Apple Pay on the McDonald’s app to receive a free medium-sized pack of French fries.

Dates: The promotion applies on July 12, July 19 and July 26.

Steps: Here are the steps needed to earn your free fries.

Set up Apple Pay on your iPhone.

Download the McDonald’s app and set up an account.

Click “order,” then “deals,” and then click the deal for the free medium fries.

Select an order for at least $1, pay with Apple Pay and then, bam, free fries are coming your way.

More deals: McDonald’s won’t be the only place offering free French fries for National French Fry Day. Applebee’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr. and others will all offer deals to celebrate, according to Yahoo.