Readers sometimes ask us if we ever run out of topics. No worries. Political machinations provide a never-ending smorgasbord of goodies for us to nibble on. Here are a few current tidbits.

The proposed inland port in northwest Salt Lake City has sparked major protests. Activists (anarchists?) have disrupted meetings, invaded the Salt Lake Chamber, and some have been arrested. Are the protests justified? Will the controversy impact the upcoming city elections?

Pignanelli: “Suggested chant for pointless protest marches: Five, four, three, two … We don't have a doggone clue!” ― P.J. O'Rourke

While condemning the "colonial violence" of state officials, these protesters physically assaulted innocent bystanders, police officers and the media. Clearly, they need robust anger management and communication enhancement seminars — especially on consistent messaging. Their list of grievances against the inland port was long and bizarre (including bemoaning the loss of the Utah area by Mexico).

Although purveying disingenuous nonsense, these rabble-rousers demonstrated an understanding of Salt Lake City politics. Many residents disparage the inland port with suspicions that range from the emotional (“If this is something the establishment wants then it must be bad”) to environmental concerns. The legitimate and unique economic development advantages buttressing the port, especially on the west side, are meaningless to them. This hullabaloo underscores that motivations inside the Capital City are unlike anywhere else in Utah.

The mayoral candidates also comprehend these dynamics, reflected in their straddling comments regarding the incidents of deploring the violence while offering sympathy with the frustrations expressed. Although Mayor Jackie Biskupski sued the state, the City Council remained on better terms with the Legislature. However, activist voters invigorated by the protesters’ antics, may force council candidates to endorse more extreme measures during this election year.

Only in SLC could demonstrators donning bison and bird costumes, while dancing to drum beats, potentially impact city elections.

Webb: The inland port will be one of the best things to ever happen to Salt Lake City. It will protect the environment, provide excellent jobs that support a family (many not requiring a college education) and keep the city’s economy vibrant and diverse.

The buffoonish protesters hurt their own cause. No sensible person can take them seriously. They should be pitied.

Because of the weird and ultra-liberal politics of Salt Lake City, some mayoral and city council candidates will oppose the inland port. A few years from now all the silliness will be forgotten and Salt Lake City leaders will embrace it as a great city asset.

Most Utahns are commonsense folks who will look objectively at this project and find it is being done wisely and properly.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to prohibit partisan political redistricting by state legislatures. Was it the right decision, and will it affect Utah’s voter-approved Proposition 4, establishing a bipartisan redistricting commission?

Pignanelli: The court confirmed legislators’ prerogatives to draw political boundaries is guaranteed by the Constitution. If messaged appropriately, lawmakers have solid arguments that Proposition 4 imposed unfair restrictions on commission membership and impractical parameters for recommendations. Thus, serious proposals to revamp the structure, process and powers of the commission will be adopted.

Although such changes will foster loud protests, the issue lacks the emotional appeal observed during the Medicaid expansion debate. Lawmakers understand this element, and that reapportionment is rarely an election issue for voters.

Webb: The court decision was a major victory for states’ rights and balanced federalism and it should be applauded. States are fully capable of properly creating political districts without federal interference. Utah lawmakers take their redistricting responsibility very seriously and they provide for maximum public input.

But the court decision was not an endorsement of partisan gerrymandering. Legislatures that are blatantly partisan in redistricting will endure payback in the future when political dynamics change.

Proposition 4 suffers from some major flaws that need to be fixed. But I predict Utah will end up with some form of a bipartisan commission to recommend redistricting plans to the Legislature.

Pres. Trump want__ed to include a citizenship question in the next U.S. census, but will instead gather citizenship data from federal agencies. Is this a proper thing to do?

Pignanelli: Regardless of how citizenship information is obtained, the net effect is the same. The controversy created anxiety among immigrants, who will be nervous to respond to any census document, an unfortunate and avoidable outcome.

Webb: It is entirely appropriate for a country to know how many citizens and non-citizens are living within its borders. Illegal immigrants hiding in the shadows were never likely to fill out census papers. I don’t know how effective Trump’s new initiative to count non-citizens will be. Certainly, the immense amount of census statistics on diverse topics is invaluable to economists, family history researchers, and other analysts as they scrutinize the data, look for trends, and try to solve problems. Citizenship status, it seems to me, is an obvious and important data point.

Congress and the president ought to pass commonsense, comprehensive immigration reform, rather than fight over whether to count illegal immigrants.