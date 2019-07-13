The idea of abolishing the Electoral College and replace it with the National Presidential Vote, or NPV, is a bad idea. It takes away the individual states control of who they want. In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton won with only 43% of the popular vote but received over 68% of the electoral vote.

With the Electoral College, it pushes the parties and presidential candidates to build broad coalitions in every state. Heavy Democratic states California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington have all endorsed the idea of NPV.

If they succeed with the NPV, the small states would lose out and have no say in the election. With the Electoral College, regionalism vote control is not present. The Electoral College ensures that winning supermajorities in one region of the country is not sufficient to win the White House. NPV would abolish the Electoral College. Fraud in one state would affect every state, and the only way to deal with it would be to give more power to the federal government. We would lose the state-by-state system which was designed by the framers and its protections against regionalism and fraud.

David West

South Jordan