It was disheartening to see that after the the U.S. won the Women's World Cup soccer game, one of the players dropped the U.S. flag on the ground, showing great disrespect. Then one of the women said she was not going to the White House. There were other condescending remarks made.

These women do not represent me or my wonderful USA. Their behavior was very selfish because they only thought about themselves and their protests. I hope next time they will honor the USA, otherwise they should strongly consider moving to Europe.

Dorothy Bradford

Taylorsville