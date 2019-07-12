SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing and killing a convenience store clerk now faces additional charges for an alleged robbery a month earlier.

On Thursday, Tukka Gonne, 21, was charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Friday, he was charged with robbery, a first-degree felony, and assault, a class A misdemeanor.

Gonne is accused of assaulting another man with a group of friends on June 8 near 1450 S. West Temple and stealing a cell phone, according to charging documents.

In the case filed Thursday, Gonne is accused of fatally stabbing Maverik store clerk Joseph "Joey" Allen, 40, on July 3, at 1270 S. Main, after Allen and a friend had asked Gonne and his friends to leave the property, the charges state.