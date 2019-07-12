SALT LAKE CITY — Lil Wayne isn’t ditching his summer tour with Blink-182 despite walking off-stage at Thursday night’s show.
According to AV Club, the rapper apologized to an audience in Bristow, Virginia, on July 11 after performing five songs. A video on Twitter shows Lil Wayne apologizing to fans that crowds aren’t his “swag” and that he might quit the tour after nine performances.
"I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go,” the rapper said.Comment on this story
Fans and concert attendees later railed on Lil Wayne on Twitter. Some demanded refunds for the abrupt cancellation, cracked jokes and expressed disappointment.
Lil Wayne then tweeted this morning that he won’t be leaving the tour early.
“Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour,” he wrote. “I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!”
According to Blink-182’s website, the tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of their album “Enema of the State.” Lil Wayne and Neck Deep co-headline the tour, which will roll though Salt Lake City on Sept. 2.