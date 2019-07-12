SALT LAKE CITY — “The Mandalorian” and Disney+ have yet to arrive, but the “Star Wars” show already has a second season in pre-production.

In an interview with Collider, Jon Favreau, the show’s creator, said he started writing episodes for the show. As it turns out, the director — who has helmed “Iron Man,” “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King” — even began developing the series’ upcoming first season before Disney hired him.

“I even wrote four episodes before I even was hired to do it because I was excited as a fan to see what these stories might be and see if they were interested in doing what I was interested in, which they were,” Favreau said. “And I was actually writing season two this morning before I came here.”

The director also mentioned pre-production on season two’s special effects is already being planned using virtual reality technology and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4 — which powers games like “Fortnite,” “Kingdom Hearts 3” and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

“(Pre-production) requires us to use the same v-cam techniques in pre-production on ‘The Mandalorian’ so that we know exactly what we need to see,” Favreau said. “So if you visited the set now as we’re starting to get into season two, it looks a lot like the set of ‘The Lion King’ as we’re planning how we’re gonna shoot it ahead of time.”

“The Mandalorian” was created by Favreau and Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) and stars Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian bounty hunter — think Jango or Boba Fett without the name recognition. The show will be set three years after “Return of the Jedi” and will follow Pascal’s “lone gunfighter” as he works in the Outer Rim, according to Time.

Disney isn’t sparing any expense on the series, either — Comicbook.com reports that each episode of the show is about $15 million dollars per episode. Since the first season has a confirmed eight-episode run, the series cost about $120 million to produce.

As a comparison, Deadline reports “The Last Jedi,” Disney’s last mainline “Star Wars” movie, cost about $200 million before marketing costs. Both “The Last Jedi” and “The Mandalorian” are considerably more expensive than George Lucas’ original “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” which cost $11 million to make in 1977, according to Geek.com.

Even adjusted for inflation, “A New Hope” would only cost $40 million today.

Lucasfilm’s official “Star Wars” website also recently confirmed a preview of “The Mandalorian” will be shown at the upcoming D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Aug. 23 at 3:30 p.m. There’s currently no word on whether the preview will be released to the public.