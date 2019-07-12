SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah professor has been tapped to serve as associate vice president for faculty.

Sarah Projansky, who holds joint appointments as a professor of film and media arts and gender studies and is an adjunct professor of communication, will take over the position on Aug. 1.

In her new role, Projansky will assist Dan Reed, senior vice president for academic affairs, on a variety of issues, including faculty appointments, tenure considerations, strategic planning and future policy decisions, and she will be the primary resource for faculty.

She will work closely with the Academic Senate, the Council of Academic Deans, department heads, the associate vice president for health sciences, human resources and the U.’s Office of General Counsel.

Projansky, who served as senior associate dean for faculty and academic affairs in the College of Fine Arts from 2013 to 2018, joined the U. in 2012 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where she was an associate professor. While there, she served a two-year term on the university’s Senate Executive Committee and was associate chairwoman of the media and cinema studies department.

Projansky also held faculty appointments at the University of California, Davis, and at Middlebury College.