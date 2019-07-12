SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Film Commission this week announced funding for several new movie projects through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development under the Motion Picture Incentive Program.

Five state film incentives were approved that are projected to generate an estimated $9.3 million in economic impact resulting in more than 300 local jobs.

• "Unstoppable," based on the true story of Anthony Robles, is expected to spend an estimated $6.72 million and hire 110 local cast and crew members statewide with filming scheduled to begin in September.

• "Echo Boomers," starring Michael Shannon and Britt Robertson, is expected to launch production in August, shooting throughout Salt Lake County and projected to spend approximately $1.26 million.

• A horror film, "The Nameless Days," co-directed by Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon, is expected to spend approximately $650,000 statewide with filming this summer taking place in Tooele County.

• Directed by Utah filmmakers, "Dreamland" is a multipart series that was approved under the Community Film Incentive. The production is expected to spend approximately $400,000 when shooting gets underway across Salt Lake and Utah counties in August.

• "Blackout," a thriller directed by John Lyde, will be filming in Utah and Salt Lake counties starting in July and is expected to spend an estimated $286,500 in the state.

Officials said that with a diverse number of projects slated to begin shooting in the next few months, the summer should be a robust time for film production across Utah.

"Proving that our locations, incentive programs and professional cast and crews continue to encourage productions to film in Utah time and time again," said Utah Film Commission director Virginia Pearce.