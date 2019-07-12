SALT LAKE CITY — General-season bull elk permits — including multiseason general bull elk permits — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. The permits are available online at wildlife.utah.gov, from a Utah Division Wildlife Resources office or from any license agent on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 15,000 spike bull elk permits and 15,000 any bull elk permits available. General-season archery bull elk permits are unlimited.

“If you happened to miss the big game drawing or were unsuccessful, this is your last opportunity to hunt big game this fall,” DWR wildlife licensing coordinator Lindy Varney said in a statment. “Also, don’t forget that you can mentor a youth during these hunts, and it’s a great opportunity to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.”

General-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday. There are a total of 1,330 permits remaining, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters can get more details about the permits, including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit, on the division’s website.

Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Hunters must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase a permits. Details about the number of permits and the available units are also on the DWR website.

Those purchasing permits online will find the website offers a virtual waiting room to better manage the process. Customers who refresh or navigates away from the page may lose their spot in line and have to start over.