The latest news of the summer has been filled with soccer, presidential campaigns and extreme weather. Start the weekend by getting up to date with these cartoons.

Last weekend financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested at an airport in New Jersey.

His Manhattan townhouse was raided, and police found "perhaps thousands" of photographs of underage girls.

Epstein was indicted Monday for sex trafficking. His connections to the elite and wealthy of society include former president Bill Clinton and current president Donald Trump and only add to the controversy of the case.

Attention was diverted back to the case after a three-part Miami Herald exposé. The case had all but gone cold after a plea deal in 2008.

On Sunday, the United States won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the fourth time.

The team's undeniable success has reopened the conversation about the difference in compensation between the U.S. men's and women's soccer teams. Reports say the women's soccer team brings in more revenue than the men's, but gets paid less.

The women's team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March over gender discrimination and previously filed a wage complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016.

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to still have the lead in the Democratic polls for the 2020 presidential nominee.

He is not without criticism from both sides, though. Criticisms range from saying he is simply past his prime to questioning his past actions on certain policies.

Biden spoke on his foreign policy Thursday, saying he would end "forever wars" if he was president.

Other stories this week include Cory Booker's immigration plan that relies on executive orders, a toxic algae bloom on the gulf coast and news of Tropical Storm Barry headed toward Louisiana and Texas.

