SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios hasn’t announced its plans for San Diego Comic-Con ahead of its opening next week, but some plans have already started to leak.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios will reportedly announce the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will kick off in May 2020. The Marvel Studios president will likely announce “The Eternals,” “Shang-Chi” and “Black Widow,” which is currently in production.

IGN also reports that other movies expected to be announced include sequels to "Black Panther," "Doctor Strange" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

So what do we know about these movies?

I previously reported for Deseret News that “Black Widow” will feature Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff — who died in “Avengers: Endgame” — alongside Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

“The Eternals,” according to IGN, will reportedly star Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”) and Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) alongside Keanu Reeves and Salma Hayek. The movie will explore the titular group of godlike beings, who include Thanos’ father as one of their own in the comics.

Meanwhile, “Shang-Chi” will feature one of Marvel’s kung fu masters, who is an Asian American hero. Feige confirmed the film was in the works back in April, according to SlashFilm.

As for the sequels, all three have also been acknowledged by Feige — but they’re all still very early in development. I recently reported for Deseret News that Ryan Coogler will return to direct “Black Panther 2,” and “Doctor Strange 2” will be helmed by Scott Derrickson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, on the other hand, slipped from its original release date after Disney fired — and subsequently rehired — director James Gunn over old tweets joking about pedophilia and rape, according to Deseret News.

I’ve since reported that Gunn apologized and “took full responsibility” for his firing, and that Gunn will return to direct “Guardians” after completing “The Suicide Squad” for Warner Bros. and DC.

“Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn’t a free speech issue,” Gunn said in an interview with Deadline. “There was never any argument of that.”