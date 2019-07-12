SALT LAKE CITY — Brie Larson wants to be a Jedi, and a Marvel Comics artist recently made it happen — at least in artwork.

The "Captain Marvel" star recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram in full Jedi robes at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which I previously wrote about for Deseret News.

Joe Quinones, who has worked on “Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man” and “Dial H for Hero” for Marvel, took things into his own hands to show fans on Twitter what Larson might look like as a Jedi.

Brie Larson: Jedi Knight edition pic.twitter.com/f43GvRMnQy — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) July 9, 2019

The drawing depicts Larson in full Jedi robes against a blue starry background. Quinones also depicts the actress as having a Padawan hair braid, which Mashable notes is a ranking symbol in Jedi training — so the actress is just starting her journey as a guardian of the peace.

Screenshot, Marvel "Star Wars #50" is written by Kieron Gillen and features artwork from Giuseppe Camunoli, Salvador Larroca, R. Rahzzah, Travis Charest and Joe Quinones.

While Quinones’ artwork isn’t "Star Wars" canon, the artist at least has a small connection to the series. According to Marvel’s website, Quinones contributed to a cover illustration for “Star Wars #50,” which depicts Princess Leia superimposed against a blue starry background.

Is anyone else sensing a thematic connection in the Force?

I also previously reported that Larson met Ashley Eckstein — the voice actress behind Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge. The moment was documented on Eckstein’s Instagram, where she thanked Larson for her inspiring work as Captain Marvel.

“I told her that I was the voice of a 'Star Wars' character and it was cool to see that she was clearly a big 'Star Wars' fan! Although our Universes would never collide, I’ll continue to dream of the fan fiction in my head where Ahsoka Tano and Captain Marvel team up to save the Universe,” Eckstein wrote.

While Larson’s possible future with “Star Wars” remains rooted in fandom at the moment, there are upcoming projects beyond “The Rise of Skywalker” the actress could appear in.

According to Digital Trends, “Star Wars” projects currently in the works include a “Rogue One” spinoff and “The Mandalorian” — which is created by fellow Marvel alum Jon Favreau — for the Disney+ streaming service. Future movies also include trilogies from “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The latter trilogy will kick off in 2022, according to the Deseret News.