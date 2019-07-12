PARK CITY — A major water main break and a sinkhole have kept officials in Park City busy all night.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Park City fire crews were called to Park Avenue and Trappers Way for a "water problem," according to a tweet from the fire department. The water department was also called to the scene.

"While the water department was working to fix the leak, the line ruptured, causing large amounts of water to run down the street," the fire department said on Twitter.

Park City public utilities director Clint McAffee said it took a little longer than normal to reach the broken valve because the road had just been repaved that morning. The leaking water also flowed down historic Main Street, carrying debris along the way, McAffee said.

The water department and fire crews worked into early morning Friday to shut off the water. But sometime between 1 a.m. when firefighters cleared the scene and 5 a.m., a sinkhole developed, according to the fire department.

Friday morning, crews were back at the sinkhole site, digging up the road to try and fix the water main problem.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.